VF Corp. Completes Acquisition Of Altra®

GREENSBORO, N.C. — June 1, 2018 — VF Corp. today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of the Altra® brand, an athletic and performance-based lifestyle footwear brand, from ICON Health & Fitness Inc. As a result of the transaction, the brand has become a wholly owned subsidiary of VF Corp. Terms of the agreement were not announced.

The Altra® brand provides VF with a unique and differentiated technical footwear brand and a capability that when applied across VF’s outdoor footwear, direct-to-consumer and international platforms, will serve as a catalyst for growth within the outdoor and performance segment. The addition of the brand to VF’s portfolio is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings per share

Posted June 4, 2018

Source: VF Corp.