Thriving And Trendy Bonworth Clothing Company Highlighting Retro Looks For Summer 2018

LOS ANGELES — June 5, 2018 — BonWorth, a beloved Brand for women over the age of 40 has become famous for more than sustaining a healthy customer base for over 52 years, they’ve become a treasured “retro” item on ebay, Amazon and individual websites and blogs all over the US. It’s something akin to the old saying “What goes around comes back around again”. In fashion that has been proven over and over. The mini’s of the 60’s are still coming and going, the wide-leg pants of the 70’s are back with a vengeance and let’s not even talk about platform shoes!

In a world where sustainability and the desire to recycle, upcycle, repurpose, etc. have become utmost important, BonWorth has always been dedicated to manufacturing quality garments that will last; only making sense that the BonWorth label would eventually show up in vintage shops and retro sites. And one thing common in the description seems to always be “Looks like new.” That’s a sentiment shared by many customers that frequent this store says Flagship Store 1 Manager Marsha Reynolds, “Our customers come in all the time and brag about their 20 year old outfits that look brand new!”

BonWorth is proud of the fact that ladies everywhere are using BonWorth pieces from the 70’s and 80’s right here in 2018 and they’re making those pieces look trendy and fabulous! That makes all of us at BonWorth very happy since we strive for affordable quality and beauty in every piece we create. The fashion directions are reinterpreted constantly by the Design team of BonWorth and it is just cool to have the vintage value on these garments.

BonWorth is headquartered out of Hendersonville, North Carolina, in the Blue Ridge mountains where it originated 52 years ago. The mission has stayed the same…to satisfy our loyal customers. Look for more exciting things to come like new lines, new styles and fresh arrivals that help make women everywhere look BonWorth Beautiful. Go to bonworth.com for more information.

