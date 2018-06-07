Texworld USA & Apparel Sourcing USA Summer 2018 Seminar Series:  Javits Convention Center, New York July 23 – 25, 2018

NEW YORK CITY — June 7, 2018 — Texworld USA and Apparel Sourcing USA are pleased to announce the Summer 2018 speaker listing and educational series topics. This season, a multitude of relevant themes will be presented including discussions on preferred fibers, sourcing, the upcoming Fall and Winter trends outlook and a movie screening of RIVERBLUE.

“Lenzing Fibers continues to organize a compelling line-up of educational opportunities season after season. Attendees can look forward to topics that will keep them on the cusp of what is happening in our ever-evolving industry. Our seminars and Textile Talks are perfect for anyone no matter their level in the business,” explains Jennifer Bacon, Show Director.

This July, the Texworld Showcase will highlight trends for the Autumn/Winter 2019/20 season, curated by Texworld Art Directors, Louis Gerin and Gregory Lamaud. Gerin and Lamaud will also present vignettes to be displayed in the SPOTLIGHT area of Apparel Sourcing which will feature ‘The Art of Customization – Findings, Trims and Accessories’.

Jana Platina Phipps, a New York City-based expert known as the Trim Queen, will be featuring a trim activation. Known for her refined vision

and impressive list of clients in the world of fashion and home furnishings, Jana will also be conducting a hands-on passementerie workshop providing a brief history and how-to instructions for attendees.

Texworld USA Summer 2018 Seminar Series includes:

RIVERBLUE FILM SCREENING

Moderator: Tara St. James, Production Coordinator + Research Fellow – Pratt Institute – Brooklyn Fashion + Design Accelerator

Following international river conservationist, Mark Angelo, RIVERBLUE, spans the globe to infiltrate one of the world’s most pollutive industries, fashion. Narrated by clean water supporter Jason Priestley, this groundbreaking documentary examines the destruction of our rivers, its effect on humanity, and solutions that inspire hope for a sustainable future.

MICROPLASTICS: THE HIDDEN PROBLEM WITH POLYESTER

Panelists: Arthur Friedman – Sourcing Journal, Malvina Hoxha – Lenzing Fibers, Kristen Kern – American Footwear & Apparel Foundation, Trish Martin – Okeo-Tex

This panel will examine the subject of microplastics, which has been linked to a number of plastic products. Recently, the subject of microfibers has come into the spotlight as research has shown discharge from washing synthetic fiber garments contributes to wastewater pollution. Legislation is pending in at least two states that would require companies to warn consumers that synthetic fiber garments shed microfibers when washed. The Hohenstein Institute has a study underway that applies technology and testing methods to microplastics in industrial laundry effluents.

Texworld USA Summer 2018 Textile Talk Series includes: FASHION LAW

Moderator: Shahrina Ankhi-Krol, Attorney – Ankhi-Krol Law

HOW TO CREATE AN E-MAIL MARKETING PLAN TO TURN SUBSCRIBERS INTO CUSTOMERS

Moderator: Nicole Giordino, Founder – StartUp FASHION

Shahrina Ankhi-Krol, an attorney with a niche practice in Fashion Law, will present pertinent information on brand protection for textile companies and apparel brands through trademark, copyright, and contract laws.

Join StartUp FASHION for a discussion about what an email marketing plan looks like, how to determine what email content makes sense to send to your audience, and how to use your email marketing to create connection with your audience and convert to sales.

Texworld USA Summer 2018 Explore the Floor Series includes:

INTRODUCTION TO TEXWORLD USA + APPAREL SOURCING USA

Moderator: Eileen Small, Texworld USA Industry Expert – Messe Frankfurt USA

An in-depth guided tour of how attendees can “dig deep” and maneuver between areas at Texworld USA & Apparel Sourcing USA.

HIDDEN GEMS

Moderator: Jana Platina Phipps, Embellishment Expert- Trim Queen

Join Jana Phipps for a personal tour as she seeks out and uncovers the hidden gems of Texworld USA.

ETHICAL APPAREL SOURCING

Moderator: Jessica Kelly, CEO & Founder – Thr3efold

Meet Jessica Kelly of Thr3efold for a guided tour of garment manufacturers as she highlights show exhibitors that are committed to ethical sourcing.

All Texworld USA Seminar Series sessions are complimentary for registered Texworld USA and Apparel Sourcing USA attendees. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Source: Messe Frankfurt