tasc Performance Announces The Brand’s First-ever Partnerships In Professional Golf

NEW ORLEANS — June 7, 2018 — tasc Performance, a leader in all-natural performance – lifestyle apparel, today announced its first partnerships in professional golf. The brand has partnered with two upcoming PGA TOUR events, THE NORTHERN TRUST and TOUR Championship. To further deepen their connection to the game, tasc Performance has also signed three-time PGA TOUR winner Scott Stallings to serve as a brand ambassador.

tasc Performance’s PGA TOUR tournament partnerships will begin in August with the first event in the Playoffs, THE NORTHERN TRUST in Paramus, NJ. tasc Performance brand will deliver a collection of innovative first-time and soon to be announced experiences and will outfit key constituents throughout the week. Fans will also have access to their apparel through the tournament’s only on-course shopping boutique and in addition to the main merchandise areas. At the TOUR Championship, in Atlanta, GA, the brand will also have exclusive outpost with tasc Performance apparel available on-course and in merchandise areas.

As part of tasc Performance’s relationship with Stallings, he will have the brand’s logo on left chest of the golf shirt he wears during competitions, including this year’s U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills Golf Course. In addition to golf apparel, Scott will wear tasc Performance apparel on and off-course and in the gym. He will also take part in dedicated advertising and social media campaigns to promote the partnership, along with making various appearances on behalf of the brand.

tasc Performance retained global sports marketing agency Lagardère Sports, a leader in the golf industry, to develop and execute these new sponsor relationships.

“As part of our efforts to bring our performance-lifestyle apparel products to a wider audience, we think golf is an ideal showcase for our brand and products which transition perfectly from the gym to course and any lifestyle activity,” said Todd Andrews, President and Co-Founder of tasc Performance. “THE NORTHERN TRUST and TOUR Championship are top tier events that capture the attention of golf fans, and Scott is a perfect partner to represent our brand on and off the course.”

“We are thrilled to partner with tasc because everything it stands for is synonymous with this event value, peak performance and enjoyment. We are also excited to be working with tasc to roll out a collection of new fan experiences this year that will be memorable and fun, sid Julie Tyson, SVP Championship Management, PGA TOUR

“I’m excited to partner with a great performance apparel brand like tasc Performance,” said Stallings. “They have a unique and innovative approach to creating high performance products for athletes in natural and sustainable ways that are great on and off the golf course.”

Since 2009, tasc has been an innovator in performance-lifestyle apparel by helping athletes and fitness enthusiasts perform ‘naturally,’ without sacrificing style. tasc’s proprietary fabric blends are sustainable, chemical-free and derived from the highest quality natural sources including Bamboo, Merino Wool and Organic Cotton. tasc fabrics deliver a luxuriously soft feel paired with natural moisture-wicking, UPF 50+ sun protection, and natural odor resistance. Each piece is designed to meet the unique demands of your active lifestyle – from workouts to hangouts to office and travel. In 2018, tasc has also acquired a PGA Tour and USGA Apparel License which should help expand their footprint in the golf industry.

Posted June 7, 2018

Source: tasc Performance