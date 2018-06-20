Stack Sports And BSN SPORTS Announce Exclusive Strategic Partnership To Revolutionize Youth Team Sports Sales In America

DALLAS — June 20, 2018 — Stack Sports, the largest and fastest-growing global provider of sports technology, and BSN SPORTS, the nation’s largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets, today announced a strategic alliance to revolutionize youth team sports sales in America. The two market leaders have forged an exclusive partnership to transform this fragmented marketplace with the development of a digital platform offering team sales integration across all facets of the youth sports experience from ordering customized team apparel and athletic equipment to on-field participation. The strategic alliance will create the nation’s first integrated digital solution delivered direct to teams, clubs and leagues combining best-in-class sports management software with an innovative distribution solution for customized team apparel and team sporting goods.

The multi-year exclusive alliance also includes cross-selling opportunities to improve customer engagement and retention along with branding activities leveraging each organization’s strengths such as BSN SPORTS’s more than 900 grass roots sales professionals and Stack’s ecosystem of millions of youth sports teams, tens of millions of athletes and coaches, robust digital assets and event offerings. Stack and BSN SPORTS share a commitment of increasing sports participation and optimizing the experience for all involved, especially for the thousands of volunteer coaches that are positively impacting the lives of millions of young athletes. The partnership will enhance the customer sales process by providing a seamless means of delivering team uniforms and other customized or personalized team products. BSN SPORTS’ omni-channel approach and digital expertise combined with Stack’s registration and payment capabilities will holistically serve the team sports marketplace in a way that has never before been possible and the newly formed platform will make it easier to register, coach and play youth sports.

Team, league and club managers will leverage the combined Stack and BSN SPORTS digital sales platform to customize their individual team sales orders, including uniforms and related products directly as part of the registration process. Customers will also be able to build customized shops for both uniforms and related gear featuring their team names, colors, mascots and logos, as well as provide team gear to fans and parents throughout the season. Together, Stack Sports and BSN SPORTS will offer the most comprehensive portfolio of team sales products empowering more than 3 million teams to take control of the increasingly complicated team-purchasing process.

“Our strategic alliance with BSN SPORTS represents a major opportunity to bring an entirely new level of engagement to our valued customers, representing a truly revolutionary technical integration all with the goal of enhancing the athlete, coach and parent experience,” Stack Sports CEO Alex Alt said. “We are focused on executing category-specific partnerships that can enrich our ecommerce ecosystem and create value for our community of nearly 50 million users globally. BSN is the perfect partner to invest alongside as they truly share our commitment to youth sports and digital innovation, while maintaining the industry’s most robust team sales capabilities.”

“At BSN SPORTS, we are continually focused on serving our customers, primarily coaches, and developing innovative products to make their lives easier. By partnering with the largest technology platform in youth sports, we are able to create a market opportunity that can leverage our industry-leading sales network with new cutting-edge digital and ecommerce technologies,” said Adam Blumenfeld, CEO, Varsity Brands. “Given its local headquarters and global footprint, Stack Sports is an ideal partner as we look to expand our market presence through innovative new solutions that leverage our delivery capabilities and operating scale.”

