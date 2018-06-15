Sleepypod Introduces Go Bag For Pet Parents

PASADENA, Calif. — June 15, 2018 — Sleepypod®, a Pasadena-based company known for redefining pet products, today introduces Sleepypod Go Bag. Sleepypod Go Bag is built for pet travel, but clever enough for human travel. It organizes pet and human travel essentials in a go anywhere bag.

“Pet travel is on the rise thanks to pet-friendly hotels, attractions, and workspaces,” says Michael Leung, Sleepypod co-founder and lead product designer. “Since pets rely upon their owners for everything from food to protection, getting to a destination is not without challenges.”

Leung believes Sleepypod Go Bag will appeal to on the go pet owners who are looking for a simple way to organize a trip with a pet.

“Adding a pet to the travel equation requires an extra element of organization,” Leung continues. “Traveling with a pet is not as easy as grabbing a leash before heading into a car or onto an airplane.

“The list of pet travel essentials becomes more complex and lengthy depending on the travel method and length of stay, so a good travel organizer can help make for a happier, hassle-free experience.

“When on the road with your pet, Sleepypod Go Bag makes it easier to find what you need and where you need it,” Leung concludes.

Sleepypod Go Bag’s tapered profile makes it comfortable for cross-body carrying, while the streamlined grab handle amplifies on-the-go convenience. Travel is made easier by two mini packing cubes and an insulated food pouch. Thoughtful features include gusseted side pockets for water bottles or cell phone, an exterior utility ring for hanging a leash or flashlight, exterior zippered pocket for easy access items, padded main compartment and an interior pocket for separating documents or cradling a tablet/computer, and an interior lanyard for attaching keys.

As with Sleepypod’s award-winning pet carriers, the exterior of the Sleepypod Go Bag and its packing components are made from heavy duty, luggage grade ballistic nylon.

Features

Padded main compartment

Top zip with double zipper pulls

Tapered profile for comfortable cross-body carrying

Structured design with flat base for stability

Streamlined grab handle

Adjustable shoulder strap with comfort padding

Single zipper front pocket for easy access items

gusseted side pockets for items like beverage bottles or phone

Utility ring for hanging items like a leash or flashlight

Easy clean exterior is made of luggage-grade, ballistic nylon

Main compartment

2 small pockets for smaller items\

1 large padded pocket for essential documents, computer or tablet

Lanyard for hanging items like keys

Included organizers

2 padded, mini cubes in Glacier Silver color with double zipper pulls for organizing travel essentials

1 insulated food bag in Glacier Silver color

Easy clean exterior is made of luggage-grade, ballistic nylon

Specifications

Go Bag main compartment – dimensions: 16 inches (tall) x 14 inches (wide) x 5 inches (deep)

Go Bag main compartment with side pockets extended – dimensions: 16 inches (tall) x 16 inches (wide) x 5 inches (deep)

Go Bag weight: 1.2 pounds

Mini Cube – dimensions: 4.5 inches (tall) x 6.5 inches (wide) x 4.5 inches (deep)

Mini Cube weight: .25 pounds

Insulated Food Bag – dimensions when fully open: 13 inches (tall) x 7 inches (wide) x 4.5 inches (deep)

Insulated Food Bag – dimensions when rolled close: 7 inches (tall) x 7 inches (wide) x 4.5 inches (deep)

Insulated Food Bag – weight: .45 pounds

Colors

Jet Black

Glacier Silver

Strawberry Red

Robin Egg Blue

Availability

Retailers may begin ordering the Sleepypod Go Bag beginning June 26. Products will be available for consumer purchase on July 16.

Posted June 15, 2018

Source: Sleepypod