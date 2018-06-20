PVH Corp. Chairman And CEO Emanuel Chirico Selected As A Top CEO By Job Site Glassdoor

NEW YORK — June 20, 2018 — Emanuel Chirico, Chairman & CEO of PVH Corp., one of the world’s largest apparel companies and owner of iconic brands including CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, Speedo, Warner’s and IZOD, was named today as one of Glassdoor’s Top CEOs of 2018.

Glassdoor is one of the largest job and recruiting sites in the world, and this is Mr. Chirico’s first recognition from the organization. The ranking is based on approval ratings in voluntary reviews from current and former employees posted on Glassdoor throughout the past year.

Mr. Chirico is the only chief executive from a fashion-apparel brand on the list of 100 CEOs, all of whom have been identified by their own employees throughout North America and parts of Europe as strong leaders.

“I’m honored to have been selected to the 2018 Glassdoor Top CEO list, and I’m grateful to our associates for their continued support. This recognition reflects the great collective work of our dedicated associates and the commitment we’ve made to each other as a global team, understanding that we all contribute to our success. I’m proud to work at a company where we lead by example and always try to do the right thing,” said Mr. Chirico.

There is a specific question within Glassdoor reviews about CEO performance, asking associates whether they approve, disapprove or are neutral about their CEO.

“Winning a Glassdoor Top CEO award is a true acknowledgement of exceptional leadership, as it reflects the opinions of the employees who work with a chief executive every day. I congratulate all of this year’s winners on this significant achievement,” said Robert Hohman, Glassdoor co-founder and CEO.

Hohman added, “The best CEOs are inspiring, trustworthy, innovative and can be great motivators for people to bring their best selves to work.”

Mr. Chirico is No. 79 on the Glassdoor list.

Posted June 20, 2018

Source: PVH Corp.