PacSun Names Alfred Chang President

ANAHEIM, Calif. — June 21, 2018 — PacSun today announced that Alfred Chang has been named President. Chang was most recently PacSun’s Executive Vice President of Men’s Merchandising & Design and Chief Brand Officer, managing all merchandising and design for the Men’s division as well as e-commerce and marketing for the company.

Chang joined PacSun in 2006 as Senior Buyer for Men’s Merchandising and has served in multiple senior positions at the company. Chang has been critical in expanding PacSun’s brand partnerships and establishing PacSun as a leading lifestyle retailer known for its exclusive collections of the most relevant brands and styles. In his new role, Chang will oversee PacSun’s design, merchandising, marketing, retail and e-commerce functions. He will report to Mike Egeck, Chief Executive Officer of PSEB, a new operating company composed of Eddie Bauer and PacSun.

Mike Egeck, Chief Executive Officer of PSEB, said, “Alfred is a passionate and innovative brand builder, and we are pleased to name him President of PacSun. His contributions to PacSun – including growing the Men’s business, cultivating brand partnerships, and leading overall brand strategy – have been instrumental to PacSun’s recent success and have positioned the business well for future growth.”

Chang said, “PacSun has experienced consistent growth in both its Men’s and Women’s divisions over the past two years, and significant opportunities lie ahead of us as we continue to enhance our customer experience and innovate on our marketing strategies. PacSun’s curation of culturally relevant brands and styles remains our core strength, and I am excited to accelerate our growth by furthering our brand leadership and welcoming new customers to PacSun.”

PacSun also announced that Brie Olson has been named Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer for both Men’s and Women’s divisions, and Joel Quill has been named Vice President of Stores. Ms. Olson and Mr. Quill will report to Mr. Chang.

Posted June 21, 2018

Source: Pacific Sunwear of California, LLC