My Size Issued U.S. Patent For Smart Mobile Measurement Technology

AIRPORT CITY, Israel —June 28, 2018 — MySize, Inc. (the “Company” or “MySize”), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement applications, announced today it has been notified by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) that it has been issued a patent to protect intellectual property with respect to its smartphone measurement technology.

The patent applies to the technology that powers My Size’s suite of smart mobile measurement solutions such as MySizeID™, BoxSizeID™, SizeUp™, QSize™, and more.

“We are pleased to have been issued this patent from the USPTO which adds another layer of intellectual property protection to our smartphone measurement solutions in the United States,” said My Size CEO, Ronen Luzon. “As multiple industries including retail, parcel, and DIY continue to seek out technology solutions to help improve their bottom line, it is crucial for us to secure the competitive advantage that our innovative solutions bring to the market.”

U.S. Patent 10,004,429, titled “Method and system for measuring a path length using a handheld electronic device” includes repeatedly tumbling forward the handheld electronic device so as to cover the path to be measured; sensing a rotational change of the handheld electronic device; counting fractional increments of revolution of the handheld electronic device with respect to a starting position; and estimating the path length based on the counted fractional increments of revolution.

The Company has now been issued two patents in the U.S. together with a patent in Russia and Japan as it continues to seek intellectual property protection for its innovative technologies. Prior to this issuance, the Company received notification from the World Intellectual Property Organization that its pending patent application PCT/IL2016/050905 “A system for and a method of measuring using a handheld electronic devise” is in the National Phase of review in Russia.

Posted June 28, 2018

Source: My Size, Inc.