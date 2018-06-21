Manhattan Beachwear, Inc. Announces New Global Partnership With BCBG Group

CYPRESS, Calif. — June 21, 2018 — Manhattan Beachwear, Inc. is proud to announce a global partnership with BCBG Group. Manhattan Beachwear, Inc. will collaborate on the design and distribution of women’s swimwear for BCBGMAXAZRIA and BCBGeneration. The collections will launch globally for Fall 2018.

Manhattan Beachwear is excited to take its expertise of the swimwear industry and create swim collections that reflect the modern, romantic style that is BCBG. The women’s collections will be available at BCBGMAXAZRIA stores, BCBG.com, BCBGeneration.com and select retailers worldwide.

Kevin F. Mahoney, President and Chief Executive Officer of Manhattan Beachwear stated, “We are pleased and excited to enter into a partnership with Marquee Brands. Having world class brands in BCBGMAXAZRIA and BCBGeneration, added to our stable of blue chip swimwear brands, is very complimentary to our strategic goals.”

Source: Manhattan Beachwear, Inc.