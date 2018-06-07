Haggar Clothing Co. Names Georgia Hall of Fame Dad

DALLAS — June 7, 2018 — Haggar Clothing Co., the Official Jacket Provider of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, has named David Mullis Jr., of Macon, as its 2018 Georgia Haggar Hall of Fame Dad.

Mullis was nominated by his daughter, Christina Reynolds, who wrote, “I am a daddy’s girl — he has been my hero my entire life. I am so proud to be his daughter … He’s worked hard at the same paper mill for 49 years, and he is also a pastor full time. He’s been the BEST DADDY in the world, and I’m so blessed he is mine.”

Mullis is one of 52 Haggar Hall of Fame Dads™ from across the nation. Each winner will receive $1,000 in prizes, including a Haggar wardrobe of dress and casual pants, a J.M. Haggar suit, an exclusive Haggar Hall of Fame Dad blazer and a football signed by Pro Football Hall of Famer and honorary Haggar Hall of Fame Dad Emmitt Smith.

“Over the past 90 years, we have dressed millions of dads, and today, we are honored to recognize this inaugural class of Haggar Hall of Fame Dads,” said Haggar CEO Michael Stitt. “The iconic gold Pro Football Hall of Fame jackets and orange Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame jackets made by Haggar symbolize the outstanding achievement that comes from years of dedication and hard work. These dads and father figures bring that same commitment to their roles as members of the workforce, husbands, community leaders and fathers.”

One of the 52 state winners will be selected as the national Haggar Hall of Fame Dad. The national winner will receive a VIP trip of his choice to the Pro Football or Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony, where he will watch as the 2018 Hall of Fame Class dons their Hall of Fame jackets, made by Haggar, for the first time. The national winner will be selected in part by America’s votes, which can be cast through the end of June at www.haggarhofdad.com.

Over the course of the contest, Haggar has committed to give away more than $1 million in Haggar clothing, including America’s No. 1-selling dress pant style1, the E-CLO™ Dress Pant, America’s No. 1-selling casual pant style2, the Premium No Iron Khaki, and America’s No. 1-selling suit jacket style3, the J.M. Haggar Classic Fit Suit Jacket. Haggar clothing can be found in national retailers, including Kohl’s, JCPenney, Macy’s, Target, Belk and online at Haggar.com.

