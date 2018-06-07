Gerber Leads The Way In Facilitating On-Demand Textile Supply Chain – Showcases Micro Factory With Three Digital Printing Leaders Within 10 Days

TOLLAND, CONN. — June 7, 2018 — Increasingly in an on-demand world, consumers expect personalization and immediate delivery when they see what they want. To remain competitive, brands and manufacturers are being compelled to re-examine their processes and find ways to become more agile and remain relevant in a time of ever-changing consumer trends. “We have been investing in and developing technology to help our customers transform and connect their workflows to meet the needs of an on-demand world, enabling a seamless digital print and automated cutting workflow to work with leaders in digital textile printing.” said Scott Schinlever, president and COO Automation Solutions at Gerber Technology. “Recently we showcased Gerber’s textile workflow and automated cutting in a variety of micro factories with Kornit, EFI™ Reggiani and Mimaki. The strong growth trend in digital textile printing can be accelerated by Gerber’s integrated eco-system of software and automated cutting systems, delivering value through connectivity and achieving Industry 4.0 expectations from concept to finished product.”

Over the last two weeks, Gerber participated in two global industry events, FESPA in Berlin and Texprocess Americas in Atlanta. At the shows, they demonstrated on-demand manufacturing applications that included their Digital Solutions, integrating data from design to finished product leveraging YuniquePLM® and the AccuMark® Platform, digital printing technologies from three industry leaders, Gerber’s Z1 single-ply cutter with ContourVision™ automated scan-to-cut system and both robotic and lean loop sewing operations.

Digitalization and the adoption of Industry 4.0 principles are empowering purchase activated, on-demand manufacturing. Brands and manufacturers are able to respond to demand versus producing to supply. The approach eliminates costly inventory and re-defines just-in-time manufacturing, so production adjusts as demands fluctuate – allowing products to be produced more efficiently and sold at full retail price without heavy discounting.

The Gerber team is passionate about supporting our customers and their needs as the industry changes. “We are empowering our customers to turn their data into speed, helping them be more agile and get their products to market. We back it up with best in class aftermarket support to ensure maximum productivity and lowest total cost of ownership in the industry,” stated Schinlever. “We look forward to continuing to partner with key players in the industry to help our customers compete and win.”

