Delta Apparel Subsidiary DTG2Go Adds New Digital Print Location

GREENVILLE, S.C. — June 22, 2018 — Delta Apparel Inc. — a provider of basic and branded apparel, headwear and related accessories — today announced that DTG2Go LLC, its digital print subsidiary and a leading provider of on-demand, direct-to-garment printed apparel, has opened its fourth manufacturing and fulfillment location. The new facility is located on the Fayetteville, N.C., campus of Delta Apparel’s Soffe subsidiary and further extends DTG2Go’s reach and service levels in the important northeastern United States market.

DTG2Go’s expanded national footprint, which includes the new North Carolina location as well as existing operations in Miami and Clearwater, Fla., and Reno, Nev/, facilitates 1 to 2-day shipping capability to consumers across the United States. DTG2Go also ships internationally to over 100 countries worldwide. The new location also enhances DTG2Go’s manufacturing capacity and capabilities through significant investments in state-of-the-art equipment. In addition, its integration with Soffe’s world-class screenprint and retail packaging operations gives DTG2Go market-differentiating flexibility in its print and fulfillment offerings to customers.

Deborah Merrill, President of Delta Basics, commented: “We continue to be excited about the digital print and fulfillment model and the new North Carolina facility further solidifies our leadership position in this high-growth market. Commingling the new operations with our Soffe business gives us the ability to offer customers blended virtual inventory solutions that utilize DTG2Go’s on-demand, digital print expertise as well as Soffe’s large-scale screenprint platform. We look for continued high-growth opportunities with DTG2Go as we move forward.”

Posted June 25, 2018

Source: Delta Apparel Inc.