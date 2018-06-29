Delta Apparel, Inc.: Salt Life Lager Hits Shelves in Florida

GREENVILLE, S.C. —June 29, 2018 — Delta Apparel, Inc., a leading provider of basic and branded apparel, headwear and related accessories, today announced the launch of Salt Life Lager, now available in Florida stores. Republic National Distributing Company, one of the nation’s leading wholesale alcohol beverage distributors, is now marketing and selling Salt Life Lager into the Jacksonville, Tampa and Miami markets, with plans to distribute statewide in the coming months. Salt Life Lager is crisp and refreshing with a 4.5% ABV, 17 IBU and a 4-5 on the Lovibond® color scale.

“Salt Life Lager is the perfect accompaniment to the Salt Life lifestyle,” Salt Life President Jeff Stillwell said. “We are not just an apparel brand. Salt Life embodies the lifestyle of people who love to be on the water, whether it’s surfing, diving, paddle boarding or enjoying a day at the beach. We believe we have developed a superior beer for everyone to enjoy while living the salt life.”

Salt Life continues to expand its brand reach, with a new retail store in Daytona Beach, Florida, and another soon to open in Tampa, Florida. The brand’s newest licensee will debut the first Salt Life ladies swimwear line at the 36th Annual Swim Show scheduled for July 14-17 in Miami, Florida. Salt Life has also recently signed several additions to Team Salt Life, an elite group of athletes and sportsmen who represent the best in surfing, fishing, diving and more.

Robert W. Humphreys, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Delta Apparel, Inc., commented, “Although we originally targeted a Labor Day weekend launch for Salt Life beer, we are delighted to be able to move up the launch to the Fourth of July weekend with the hard work of our management team and business partners. This is another important milestone in our development of Salt Life into a true lifestyle brand.”

Posted June 29, 2018

