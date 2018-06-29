CoolVisions® Dyeable Polypropylene Outperforms in Innovative Outdoor Fabrics

DULUTH, GA, — July 2, 2018 — CoolVisions® dyeable polypropylene fiber is proving to be a versatile, all-performance partner in a raft of new hybrid developments for the outdoor market, many with an eye to sustainability.

A uniquely disperse-dyeable polypropylene, CoolVisions® fiber provides mills and brands with the means to create differentiation in fabric structure, pattern, and coloration. The lightweight, moisture-wicking, thermally-regulating polypropylene staple fiber is perfect for spinning with merino wool or cotton, creating yarns that combine polypropylene’s performance attributes with the comfort of natural fibers, without the use of additives or topical enhancements.

Forces of Nature gear by Apparel Strategic Alliances owes its performance cred to CoolVisions® + Cotton knits from Grupo Miro in Mexico. The company recently launched Virtu-Scan™ Apparel, a line of thermally-regulating performance safety apparel featuring CoolVisions® + Cotton. The gear features a logo that can be scanned to confirm the wearer’s identity. WoolVisions™ knits by Global Merino have been adopted by sustainably-minded Norwegian outdoor brand Norrǿna in their line of Skibotn Wool Equaliser T-shirts.

Taiwan’s HerMin Textiles is following up on last season’s WoolVisions™ collection with a new line of woven dobbies featuring dyeable CoolVisions® and silky, absorbent, sustainable Tencel® cellulosic fibers. Knitter Grandtek Asia combines CoolVisions® with Tencel® and renewably-sourced Sorona® PTT.

Hard-core performance brands will benefit from new CoolVisions® dyeable filament, commercialized by Indorama Ventures at IPI Rayong, Thailand. Development is also underway at US spinner Premiere Fibers.

DaFon International in Taiwan has created a range of moisture-wicking, quick-drying, breathable knits combining CoolVisions® filament with polyester, picked up by local performance brand Santo for their Win-Fit collection.

The latest development in CoolVisions® products comes in an inspired odor-control yarn from FilSpec called FreshFil™. The Canadian-based technical spinner has combined a polyester fiber impregnated with zinc oxide with CoolVisions® staple.

“FreshFil™ yarns with CoolVisions® provide freshness and UV protection in lightweight apparel, adding to polypropylene’s inherent performance benefits such as moisture management, breathability, thermal regulation, and durability,” explains Susan Lynn, global sales and marketing manager for CoolVisions®. “It’s the best of both worlds for outdoor and active brands.”

These and other CoolVisions® developments will be on display in Booth 56037-UL at Outdoor Retailer Summer Market, July 23 – 26, in Denver.

Posted June 29, 2018

Source: CoolVisions®