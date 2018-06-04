Columbia Sportswear Announces Appointment Of Andrew Burns As Director Of Investor Relations And Competitive Intelligence

PORTLAND, Ore. — May 31, 2018 — Columbia Sportswear Co. — an innovator in the active outdoor apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment industries — today announced that Andrew Burns has joined the company as director of Investor Relations and Competitive Intelligence, reporting to senior vice president and CFO Jim Swanson.

In his new role, Burns will be based at Columbia Sportswear’s headquarters in Portland, Ore.

“Andrew joins us with deep experience and brings a unique point of view having covered the outdoor industry, global retailers and Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) as a sell-side equity research analyst for D.A. Davidson and other investment firms over the past 14 years,” said Swanson. “I’m confident that Andrew’s professional background, investor and industry expertise and focus on financial insights will ensure the success of our investor relations activities and competitive intelligence program.”

Posted June 4, 2018

Source: Columbia Sportswear

