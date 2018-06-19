Clo® Insulation’s Acclaimed Vivo Product Line Expands Its Footprint Beyond Outdoor Performance Wear

NORWICH, England — June 19, 2018 — Clo Insulation, the developer of highly breathable insulation for garments, is now garnering attention from popular lifestyle brands, expanding its reach beyond outdoor performance wear.

Clo Insulation is best known as the creators of Vivo, a breathable insulation product. To date, Vivo is widely embraced by global outdoor garment brands, but now, moving beyond its traditional customer base, Clo Insulation is partnering with famed equestrian-based apparel maker Schockemöhle and urban streetwear giant Horsefeathers. While specific details are still under wraps, both clothiers will be implementing Vivo into their upcoming product lines within the next year.

“We believe our Vivo line of insulation is showing tremendous value to apparel designed for all lifestyles and activities,” said Toby Harvey, head of Global Sales at Clo Insulation. “Sure, Vivo is ideal for outdoor garments, but as the breathability is proving unparalleled in design and performance, it’s becoming a much-needed element for all clothing, from equestrian apparel to skater culture to high fashion. After all, Vivo allows people of all walks of life to feel warmer and more comfortable, and thus live better.”

Vivo is an ultra-lightweight insulation designed with specialized apertures. The strategically placed holes trap warm air while also allowing moisture to move away from the body quickly. In fact, lab testing has proven Vivo can increase breathability by up to 30% without affecting thermal performance, which in turn enhances warmth and comfort. Today, apparel manufacturers can choose from three Vivo products:

Vivo Eco — made with 90-percent recycled fibers, its flexible yet stable structure provides excellent comfort.

Vivo Teknica — provides the perfect balance between breathability and warmth plus an edge in performance.

Vivo Veluti — delivers a luxury feel while also being super breathable and lightweight.

Despite the newfound success of Vivo outside of the outdoor industry, Clo Insulation is not straying from its roots. Iconic outdoor brands such as Bergan’s, Dynafit and Kjus will also be featuring Vivo in new products launching in the coming year.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to see Vivo’s unrivaled breathability being the key factor for its implementation in clothing for everyone, everywhere,” said Harvey.

Vivo has won numerous textile innovation awards, including multiple ISPO Textrends Top 10 honors. Clo Insulation is slated to unveil more Vivo products and innovations throughout 2018 and 2019.

Posted June 19, 2018

Source: Clo Insulation