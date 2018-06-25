Century 21 Stores Opens Curated Concept Store On Long Island

NEW YORK CITY — June 25, 2018 — The iconic New York-based fashion retailer Century 21 Stores, best known for delivering designer merchandise at up to 65-percent off retail, will open its doors to the public on June 25, 2018, at Roosevelt Field. The approximately 5,000-square-foot store entitled Century 21 EDITION will feature a curated selection of designer women’s shoes, accessories, sunglasses, watches, handbags, fragrances and an optical boutique. Century 21 EDITION has partnered with Vision Express offering consumers an array of optical services as well as discounted prescription frames from Tom Ford, Céline, Chloé, Fendi and Givenchy. Additionally, Century 21 EDITION will feature LXRandCo to offer guests an exclusive assortment of vintage designer handbags and accessories from top brands such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Hermès at incredible values.

The Century 21 EDITION concept is a new strategy for the company and will highlight a “best of the best” curated assortment of products. Century 21 Stores operates in the off-price sector, presenting designer merchandise in beautifully designed stores creating a luxury shopping experience. In recent years, the company has experienced expanded growth with the opening of three additional stores (Sawgrass Mills, Florida, Cross County, Yonkers and Staten Island, New York).

“The exciting expansion of Century 21 EDITION to Roosevelt Field allows us the opportunity to showcase our most coveted merchandise to an existing consumer base familiar with the Century 21 brand, as well as introduce the brand and concept to new consumers in the market. We look forward to being part of such a premier mall at Roosevelt Field and to continue to deliver designer brands at amazing prices to the Long Island community,” stated Raymond Gindi, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Century 21 Stores.

The store will be located in Roosevelt Field, 630 Old Country Road, Garden City, N.Y. 11530.

Posted June 25, 2018

Source: Century 21 Stores