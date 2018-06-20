Boulder Denim Debuts Ultra Stretch, Stain-Resistant Performance Denim 2.0 —The Most Comfortable Pair Of Jeans You’ll Ever Wear

VANCOUVER, Canada — June 20, 2018 — Boulder Denim, denim jeans designed for the most active individuals, announces the debut of its Boulder Denim 2.0. The new product, available for pre-order on Kickstarter July 23, offers enthusiasts a high-performance jean featuring outstanding fit, stretch, recovery and stain resistance. Visit www.boulderdenim.com to sign up for exclusive early bird discounts (up to 50 percent off) and a unique referral program.

According to co-founder Bradley Spence, “At Boulder Denim, we’re always trying to create the most comfortable jeans possible without sacrificing function. In Denim 2.0, we’ve crafted a product that not only looks great but also performs well in any activity. We’ve tricked-out our pants with ultra-stretch fabric blends, treatments and features that will have you reaching for them time and time again, whether scrambling, skating, climbing or commuting to work.”

Boulder Denim 2.0 is a 10.5-ounce, four-season denim featuring a proprietary 360-degree Extreme Diagonal Stretch (EDS) technology. The lightweight fabric blend moves with the body, is highly durable and non-restrictive. Each pair is shaped with a waistband designed to work with the curves of the body, hugging contours and reducing gapping. With 90 percent shape memory and reinforced stitching, Boulder Denim 2.0 retains its fit no matter the activity. The PFC-free hydrophobic DWR treatment repels sweat, liquids and stains to help keep pants dry and clean longer. Additionally, every pair of Boulder Denim 2.0 features super deep pockets designed to keep items from falling out when you’re on the move. A trap pocket with a hidden zipper secures valuables, making it the perfect pair to bring along on the next travel adventure. Boulder Denim 2.0 is available in four perfect fits, women’s skinny and straight leg, and men’s athletic and slim styles. MSRP: $109.

Boulder Denim is currently touring North America, sharing its love for denim in a mobile Airstream showroom. Visiting climbing gyms, crags, retail stores and outdoor festivals, the Boulder Denim mobile showroom offers jean try-ons, demos and more information on its upcoming Denim 2.0 product launch.

Posted June 20, 2018

Source: Boulder Denim