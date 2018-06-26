Bank Leumi Welcomes New Head Of Credit For U.S. Operations

NEW YORK CITY — June 26, 2018 — Bank Leumi USA announced today that it has hired Dan O’Donnell as the new head of Credit, based in its New York headquarters. In this role, O’Donnell will be responsible for overseeing portfolio management and underwriting functions, while ensuring strong credit quality as the commercial banking business continues to grow. He will report to the Head of Commercial Banking, Shawn McGowen.

“As our loan portfolio grows, it is vital that we have someone with Dan’s talent and experience overseeing our credit portfolio,” said McGowen. “Dan’s expertise in the commercial & industrial sector within Commercial Banking, coupled with his extensive credit oversight, makes him a great fit for our business.”

O’Donnell has more than 25 years of banking experience in both lending and credit environments, primarily covering large and mid-corporate and middle market segments in a variety of industries.

Prior to joining Bank Leumi, O’Donnell was a Senior Vice President and Senior Credit Officer with Fifth Third Bank, where he was responsible for national coverage of the $15 billion corporate banking segment. Prior to Fifth Third, Dan spent nearly 10 years with Wells Fargo Bank and was focused on general commercial & industrial lending in the Northeast and managing a portfolio with credit exposure of $2 billion. O’Donnell has a B.S. in Finance from Rutgers University and an MBA in Finance and International Business from NYU’s Stern School of Business.

Leumi’s Commercial Banking division specializes in serving select industries, products and asset types in the U.S. middle market, including healthcare, media & entertainment, high tech, apparel and real estate. Its bankers focus on market areas with the most growth potential and work closely with a diverse roster of clients in each sector to develop custom solutions that best support their business needs.

Posted June 26, 2018

Source: Bank Leumi USA