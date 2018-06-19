Ann Taylor Factory And LOFT Outlet To Launch E-Commerce Sites

NEW YORK — June 19, 2018 — Ann Taylor Factory and LOFT Outlet will be launching e-commerce sites to give clients 24/7 access to modern workwear pieces and feminine, versatile clothing from their favorite outlet brands. The sites will feature exclusive merchandise with the Ann Taylor and LOFT aesthetic that our clients know and love. LOFT Outlet launched today at LOFTOutlet.com and Ann Taylor Factory’s website (AnnTaylorFactory.com) will launch on Tuesday, June 26.

“We are always looking for ways to meet our client where she is and where she wants to shop,” said Gary Muto, President and CEO ascena brands. “The new factory and outlet websites will enable us to enhance the shopping experience for our existing clients and introduce our brands to new clients.”

The e-commerce sites will offer the same products that Ann Taylor Factory and LOFT Outlet shoppers can find in-stores. From modern, versatile pieces to feminine prints and patterns, Ann Taylor Factory and LOFT Outlet merchandise are designed with their namesake brand’s aesthetic in mind, at a great price. For special online launch offers and updates, visit LOFTOutlet.com and AnnTaylor.com/factory.

“We are excited to offer even more ways for our clients to shop our exclusive styles at a compelling price,” said Christine Munnelly, SVP, GMM, Ann Taylor Factory and LOFT Outlet. “Whether a client shops our full-priced or outlet collections, in-store or online, we aim to deliver on her expectations for high-quality, feminine, versatile, modern clothing for a timeless wardrobe.”

Ann Taylor Factory opened its first store in 1993 and currently has 126 store locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. LOFT Outlet opened in 2008 and currently has 166 store locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Source: ascena retail group, inc.