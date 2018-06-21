Adore Me Wins CCW Excellence Award

NEW YORK— June 21, 2018 — Adore Me, the disruptive e-commerce lingerie startup, revolutionizing the lingerie industry by creating fast-fashion, affordable, inclusive intimates – wins the 2018 Customer Contact Week Award in the category “Best in Class Omnichannel Experience.”

The CCW Excellence Awards honor, recognize and promote individuals and teams who have made a commitment to driving superior customer contact and CX performance. The awards are dedicated to recognizing world-class thinking, creativity and execution across the full spectrum of contact center functions.

The Best in Class Omnichannel Experience category is awarded to the customer contact organization driving a truly frictionless customer experience. The selected organization allows their customers to work within their preferred channel at their convenience in a seamless manner.

Adore Me’s VP of Customer Engagement, Nicolas Capuono, was honored with the Best in Class Omnichannel Experience award during Tuesday’s award ceremony at The Mirage in Las Vegas.

Nicolas Capuono, Adore Me VP of Customer Engagement: “We’re very excited to be recognized as a 2018 CCW Award winner for our tactile customer relationship practices. Since inception, we’ve focused on providing a customer-centric experience – therefore, being awarded in the Best in Class Omnichannel Experience Award means a lot to me and my team.”

Posted June 21, 2018

Source: Adore Me