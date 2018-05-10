United Legwear & Apparel Co. Launches New In-House Brand, Fun Socks

NEW YORK — May 10, 2018 — United Legwear & Apparel Co., LLC (ULAC), a 20-year-old New York City based global entity that designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes legwear, bodywear, apparel, and accessories for world-renown brands such as Puma and Skechers, today unveiled a wholly-owned and originally-created brand, Fun Socks. The brand launched a collection of over 150 women’s and men’s sock styles that are available in over 90 points of global distribution and on funsocks.com. On May 10th, Fun Socks will simultaneously open their first two experiential retail stores – one in SoHo, New York City and a second location on the “coolest block in America,” Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice, CA.

Fun Socks is a collection of whimsical socks, retail destinations and experiences designed to encourage its customers to have “real fun’ with self-expression and infuse their style with positivity and passion. The collection reflects the attitude and vibe of New York: fashion-forward yet classic, edgy, outspoken, and most importantly, a sense of fun.

“Socks are an essential in everyone’s wardrobe but they don’t have to be boring,” said Isaac E. Ash, Founder, President and CEO of ULAC. “At a moment in time when life can feel serious and impersonal, Fun Socks encourages customers to find moments of playfulness. Whether shoppers are in one of our new stores, on our website or following us on Instagram, every interaction with Fun Socks should spark joy and give everyone permission to have their own fun.”

On May 10th, Fun Socks will officially open its first two bi-coastal retail stores. The SoHo shop, located at 436 West Broadway, is a 125-square-foot mini-emporium with ceiling-to-floor walls of Fun Socks. The Venice store, located at 1420 Abbot Kinney Boulevard, is a 600- square-foot “Fun House” featuring a large mural wall that will change seasonally. The current mural was created by multi-media artist Max Rippon. The store also has a tricked-out Fun Car inside it that offers the perfect Insta-moment of fun.

“As the world changes and consumers’ habits evolve, so must brands and retail,” continued Ash. “Our aim is to take the best parts of retail – the excitement of discovery and fun of face-to-face interaction – and build our brand around the things that endure: emotion, goodness, and community.”

Both stores have a curated series of activities happening at the stores from Thursday, May 10th- Sunday, May 13th to celebrate the store openings and Mother’s Day weekend. A full list of store activations is available upon request.

Source: United Legwear Co., LLC