Texworld USA & Apparel Sourcing USA Summer 2018 Highlights —Javits Convention Center, New York July 23 – 25, 2018

NEW YORK CITY — May 4, 2018 — – After the success of Texworld USA in January, this premier event on the East Coast will return to the Javits Convention Center, July 23-25, 2018, with over 700 international exhibitors representing a wide variety of global sourcing destinations in the fashion and home design categories. Texworld USA is a dynamic industry event and dedicated manufacturing sourcing marketplace for three days of business, networking and education. The Summer 2018 edition will feature the largest exhibitor base, exciting pavilions and SPOTLIGHT season focus.

Texworld USA is the perfect platform for designers, fabric buyers, product R&D specialists and sourcing professionals to explore products including fabrics and trimmings from over 15 product categories and 500 exhibitors. Apparel Sourcing USA is co-located with 200 suppliers and connects attendees with suppliers specializing in the production of garments and ready-to-wear for men, women and children. The Summer 2018 edition will feature cutting-edge products, seminars, a new platform called Local Loft highlighting regional factories in collaboration with Fashiondex and a SPOTLIGHT area focused on ‘The Art of Customization – Findings, Trims & Accessories’.

“Texworld USA together with Apparel Sourcing USA offers designers, sourcing professionals and anyone looking for manufacturing or private-label development a unique marketplace for networking, education and sourcing. Our amplified partnership with Lenzing Fibers, panel discussions, SPOTLIGHT Trend Area, new features such as Local Loft and exclusive offerings make the July show a must-attend for professionals in this industry,” explains Jennifer Bacon, Show Director.

This July, the Texworld Showcase will highlight trends for the Autumn/Winter 2019/20 season, chosen by Texworld Art Directors, Louis Gerin and Gregory Lamaud based in Paris. Gerin and Lamaud will also have vignettes displayed in the SPOTLIGHT area of Apparel Sourcing where unique findings and trims will be explored.

Jana Platina Phipps, a New York City-based expert known as the Trim Queen, will be curating a trim activation. Known for her refined vision in the world of trimmings in fashion and home furnishings, Jana will also be conducting a hands-on passementerie workshop providing how-to and tips for attendees.

Texworld USA will be hosting engaging discussions and educational sessions for attendees. Highlights include:

Educational seminar series and curated panel discussions sponsored by Lenzing Fibers with influential industry professionals will also feature speaker Laurie Pressman, Pantone Color Institute Vice-President, with topics such as inspiring ideas, colors and trends

Textile Talks with discussions by StartUp Fashion and other industry professionals

North America Digital Textile Conference (NADTC) conducted by WTiN (World Textile Information Network) on July 24

Texworld USA has also expanded the “Explore the Floor” series featuring guided tours that allow attendees to walk the show floor with seasoned industry experts in an intimate setting. These tours provide attendees with insights on different exhibitors relevant to their businesses and will allow for questions in an open format.

New for Apparel Sourcing USA Summer 2018 is the launch of Local Loft, a unique platform that gives companies direct access to regional apparel fabric buyers, R&D specialists and designers. This loft-like environment will showcase local and sustainable apparel factories, contractors and services that offer lower minimum quantities and was created specifically for attendees seeking domestic and locally-sourced production facilities.

Posted May 9, 2018

Source: Messe Frankfurt