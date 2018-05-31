Teijin Develops New DELTAPEAK Two-In-One Sweat-Suit Fabric

TOKYO, Japan — May 31, 2018 — Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd., the Teijin Group’s fiber and products converting company, announced today that it has developed a new line in the DELTAPEAK series—a two-in-one sweat-suit fabric that combines water-repelling and sweat-absorbing property—for autumn/winter 2019.

Although existing sweat-suit fabrics are already used widely for sports outerwear, there is demand for extra-functional materials that are more stretchable, sweat-absorbent, quick-drying and lightweight. The new DELTAPEAK fabric, which is based on 4 dimensional bulky DELTAPEAK launched in 2017, offers a unique combination of water-repellency for outer surfaces and water-absorbency for inner surfaces. This next-generation sweat-suit fabric repels light rain and mud as well as prevents sweat stains—a two-in-one blend of outer-surface water repellency and inner-surface water absorbency—for superior all-around comfort.

Teijin Frontier’s versatile new fabric also tolerates repeated washing thanks to its kneaded water-repellent yarn and advanced micro-crimping.

Special features of new DELTAPEAK two-in-one sweat-suit fabric

Repels rain and mud

Prevents sweat stains

Water-repellency withstands repeated washing

Highly water absorbent and quick drying

Core features of 4-dimensional bulky DELTAPEAK

Lightweight and useful bulkiness

Soft touch and luxurious appearance

High cushioning, resiliency and elasticity for comfort

Low drape with beautiful shape

Going forward, Teijin Frontier expects to combine its new fabric with other multifunctional materials for enhanced sportswear, fashionwear, uniforms and more. In addition, an eco-friendly version combined with fluorine-free water-repellent polyester fiber and recycled polyester fiber is now under development.

Annual sales are expected to reach 200,000 meters by the fiscal year ending in March 2021.

Posted May 31, 2018

Source: Teijin Group