Tegra Acquires Fjord LLC To Expand Operations And Capabilities

ATLANTA — May 17, 2018 — Tegra, an apparel manufacturing and supply chain provider, announced today the acquisition of Fjord LLC, a leading manufacturer of on-field uniforms and gear for elite athletes. Based in the Woodburn/Hubbard area of Oregon, Fjord produces performance-driven apparel for NFL, Olympic and Top Tier collegiate athletes who compete at the highest levels of their sport. The acquisition will serve to strengthen Tegra’s market share and grow its industry leadership and expertise.

“The addition of Fjord to our team aligns with our core strategic initiative – to grow and strengthen the value we provide to the sports, team and licensing apparel market,” said Steve Cochran, Tegra’s CEO. “The company has a highly skilled and talented team of employees and a proven 40-year track record of manufacturing excellence, making it a natural fit for our expansion efforts.”

Tegra manufactures sports apparel products for global brands that ultimately outfit professional, college and high school athletes and their fans. It has diverse operations in Central America and the U.S.

“We are pleased to be the newest addition to the Tegra team,” said Jon Dversdal, Fjord president. “We look forward to helping Tegra ensure flawless execution for the high-profile teams, athletes and fans that they serve.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Posted May 18, 2018

Source: Tegra