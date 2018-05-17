Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018

INDIANAPOLIS — May 17, 2018 — Simon, a global leader in premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations, announced today it will open seven UNTUCKit stores throughout its portfolio at key locations in the U.S. in 2018. UNTUCKit is one of the fastest-growing retail brands in the country and at the forefront of a trend among native e-commerce brands to grow their business via a physical store presence.

UNTUCKit plans to open 25 stores this year, with many being at iconic Simon centers including:

The Galleria (Houston)

Ross Park Mall Pittsburgh)

The Fashion Mall at Keystone (Indianapolis)

St. Johns Town Center (Jacksonville)

Town Center at Boca Raton (Boca Raton)

The Shops at Clearfork (Fort Worth)

Stanford Shopping Center (Palo Alto)

UNTUCKit founder Chris Riccobono said, “We’re looking forward to opening more of our stores at so many Simon properties this year. They’ve always been a great partner to work with, and we love that their dedication to great locations and elevated physical presence is so aligned with our approach to retail.”

“We are extremely pleased to be opening with UNTUCKit at so many of our great properties,” said John Rulli, President Malls and Chief Administrative Officer of Simon. “The exposure we can give to a visionary brand like UNTUCKit is incredible – they now have access to over 100 million consumers a year at our top centers.”

The UNTUCKit stores at The Galleria and Ross Park Mall opened this week and the remainder of the locations will debut throughout the summer and fall. UNTUCKit currently has six stores open throughout the Simon portfolio at Aventura Mall (Miami); Copley Place (Boston); The Domain (Austin); King of Prussia (Philadelphia); Lenox Square (Atlanta); and Woodbury Common Premium Outlets (New York).

Posted May 17, 2018

Source: Simon