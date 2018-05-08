NIKE Names Rosemary St. Clair Vice President, General Manager Of Global Women’s; And Cesar Garcia Vice President, General Manager Of Global Running

BEAVERTON, Ore. — May 7, 2018 — NIKE Inc. today announced that Rosemary St. Clair becomes the new vice president, general manager of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia becomes the new vice president, general manager, Global Running, effective immediately.

St. Clair, a 31-year Nike veteran and experienced enterprise leader has held senior roles in North America, China and Emerging Markets including, most recently, vice president, general manager of Field Sports and Specialty North America and vice president, general manager, China Running.

Garcia has been at Nike for more than 17 years, most recently as vice president, Merchandising, Global Running. His previous experience includes Running GM roles in both Japan and Western Europe.

Both St. Clair and Garcia will report directly to Amy Montagne, vice president, general manager of Global Categories.

“Rosemary and Cesar bring strong leadership, with deep business knowledge and experience in leading large, diverse teams,” said Montagne. “Together, they will bring a passionate and innovative approach to their respective roles and help continue to accelerate our category offense.”

Source: NIKE Inc.