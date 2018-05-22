Lectra Unveils Cutting Room 4.0 And New Made-To-Order Solution For Fashion And Furniture Markets

ATLANTA — May 22, 2018 — On Tuesday, May 22, 2018 Lectra treated Texprocess Americas attendees to the first glimpse of the brand new Cutting Room 4.0 at the official unveiling and ribbon cutting ceremony. Following Lectra North America President Jason Adams’ introduction, the excited crowd of attendees experienced the first public demonstration of this first-ever cloud-connected digital cutting solution.

The Lectra Cutting Room 4.0 provides both furniture and fashion & apparel industries with new abilities in made-to-order and on-demand manufacturing, with mass customization and made-to-measure capabilities for fashion & apparel coming later. The new made-to-order solution is now available commercially for the furniture market and will be available for the fashion & apparel market in late 2018.

Texprocess Americas attendees who missed the Cutting Room 4.0 unveiling will still have the opportunity to experience this new solution, an innovative combination of digital platform and a brand new state-of-the-art single-ply cutting machine, through live demonstrations on the show floor. The Cutting Room 4.0 demos will take place every other hour at Lectra booth #409.

Posted May 22, 2018

Source LECTRA