Lands’ End Offers Personalized Swimsuit Fittings At KiIdeer Store

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — May 16, 2018 — Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, Lands’ End is offering complimentary, professional swimsuit fittings and amazing swimwear discounts at the new Kildeer, Ill. retail location from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 18, 2018 and Saturday, May 19, 2018. Swimsuit shoppers visiting the store can take advantage of the company’s swim fit expertise, swim style advice and 50 percent off of all swimwear and select beach essentials in store.

“To celebrate swimsuit season and our beautiful new store concept, we are hosting this exclusive swim event to give area shoppers another great reason to visit our Lands’ End store and see what’s on-trend for summer,” said Claudia Mazo, senior vice president, retail for Lands’ End. “Event attendees will find a beautiful collection of figure flattering swimsuit silhouettes as well as have the chance to experience the legendary customer service offered by our swim fit experts.”

Swim Fit Experience Shoppers will have the opportunity to meet with a Lands’ End Swim Fit Expert for a personalized, one-on-one consultation and fit session. These fitting sessions will involve a series of measurements including bust, hip, waist, and torso in order to find the perfect suit. Lands’ End offers a suit for every body: between the swim selection online and in-store, shoppers will find a suit that fits their style. Sizing ranges from 2 to 26W, ranging from regular to petite (short torso) to tall (long torso) and plus sizes. Lands’ End also offers swimsuits by bra size including D, DD, and DDD, as well as mastectomy styles. Extended sizes, more colors and patterns are just a click away at the kiosk inside the store, where customers will enjoy a whole new digital experience with Lands’ End.

Amazing In-Store Discounts In addition to professional fittings, shoppers will also receive 50 percent off on all swimwear and related items such as beach towels, totes, and water shoes.

Event Location

Kildeer Lands’ End Store

20291 N. Rand Road

Kildeer, Illinois

Posted May 16, 2018

Source: Lands’ End, Inc.