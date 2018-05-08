Texprocess Americas 2018 Exhibitor Profile: Gerber

TOLLAND, Conn. — May 8, 2018 — Gerber Technology, in collaboration with Kornit Digital and Henderson Sewing Machine Co., will highlight how digitalization can make purchase-activated manufacturing and mass customization a reality. Attendees can experience a full end-to-end, on-demand “micro-factory” exhibit that demonstrates how—in today’s “see now, buy now” on demand world—manufacturers can digitize their process and increase their overall efficiency, while also reducing their inventory without impacting customer satisfaction or quality.

This digital workflow process will include:

Gerber Technology’s AccuMark® and AccuMark 3D for Product Design The demonstration will show how design is optimized by leveraging custom graphics and 3D simulation, then converting patterns into a marker file that will be prepared and sent to a digital printer.



Kornit Digital’s Allegro Printer In a single step, the Allegro will digitally print designs directly to textile with its patented Fixation on the Fly (FOF) inline pre-treatment process. This waterless solution leaves a low eco-footprint by eliminating steps such as pre-treatment, washing, and steaming. Kornit will be showing new Neon inks that enable brighter colors and extended gamut, opening new market segments to increase system utilization.



Gerber’s Z1 single-ply cutter with ContourVision™ The Z1 performs automated vision-aided cutting. An automated scan-to-cut system processes rolls of custom printed textiles by automatically generating cut files to drive the process. The Z1 is enabled with GERBERconnect™ which allows data to be transferred to the Cloud and service professionals to diagnose your cutter in real time ensuring maximum production efficiency.



Omron Robot, integrated by Henderson Sewing Machine An autonomous mobile robot will collect bundled cut parts and transport them from the design-print-cut area to a robotic sewing station across the aisle at the Henderson Sewing Designed Gantry Robotic Sewing Station, booth #717.



Gerber’s knowledge and the passion of our people create an unparalleled level of support for our customers. “We are enabling the industry to be proactive and move quickly in adopting their digital transformation,” stated Mohit Uberoi, CEO of Gerber Technology. “Our team is ready to help facilitate the process — empowering our customers to turn their data into speed.”

Posted May 8, 2018

Source: Gerber Technology