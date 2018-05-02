Equinox & Solstice Introduces The Northward Jacket — With Every Jacket Sold, One Is Gifted To A Local Kid In Need

LAWRENCE, Kan. — May 2, 2018 — Equinox & Solstice today announced the launch of the Northward Jacket, a responsibly sourced, windproof, water-resistant and breathable jacket that not only looks great, but helps local disadvantaged youth. With every Northward Jacket purchased, Equinox & Solstice will gift the same jacket to a local kid in need. The Indiegogo campaign, which is being managed by the Launchpad Agency, has a funding goal of $30,000 USD, and features limited Super Early Bird Specials of $119 as well as several other rewards for backers.

Featuring breathable stretch polyester blend fabric to ensure a cozy feel and proper fit, the Northward Jacket is also windproof and water resistant so the wearer can don it in various types of weather ranging in temperatures from 15-75 degrees Fahrenheit. Key features include an elastic draw cord hem and adjustable Velcro cuff with an attached hood with a sealed seam, peripheral cord adjustment, a rain visor, and convenient zippered pockets. The Northward Jacket is lightweight (less than 2 lbs.), wrinkle resistant, can be folded up into a small space (9×9 inches), and features an Equinox & Solstice logo so that others can easily see that the jacket purchased helped a youth in the local community. Equinox & Solstice always offers free shipping, too!

With over 15 million youths living at or below the poverty line in the United States, most do not have adequate attire for changing seasons, let alone something that they can be proud of wearing. Once a jacket is purchased, Equinox & Solstice will work with a partnered local non-profit organization within 50 miles of the purchaser’s home to find a kid in need of a new jacket to ensure a local impact is made.

Once identified, the kid will get a gift card for a new jacket where they can order their size and color (Navy Blue or Brick Red) to ensure a jacket that perfectly fits them both functionally and fashionably. The jacket will be shipped directly to the kid at their preferred location, be it home, school or the non-profit organization to create a complete “shopping experience.” The jacket redeeming process was intentionally created to empower kids to make choices they can be proud of and to get a hand-up rather than a hand-out.

“Equinox & Solstice was born from first-hand experience with kids lacking the basic weather protection needed. It affects every aspect of their lives when they have to focus on staying dry and warm instead of things that can help them grow, like their studies,” said Alex, founder of Equinox & Solstice. “Our ‘Wear One, Share One’ program helps busy people make a positive impact in their local communities while getting a jacket, or a ‘superhero cape’ as I like to call it, that they can be proud of.”

Posted May 2, 2018

Source: Equinox & Solstice Outdoor