Datacolor® Debuts SpectraVision Solution For Digital Color Assessment Of Previously Unmeasurable Materials

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — May 8, 2018 — Datacolor® announced today the launch of SpectraVision, a solution enabling businesses to objectively measure and digitally communicate the color of previously unmeasurable materials, including multi-color prints, trim, yarn, zippers and lace, thereby saving costs and significantly shortening the time from concept to consumer.

“Digital color assessment is the industry standard for textile materials with one, solid color. All other materials, which makes up 50 percent of textiles, require visual evaluation – an inefficient, costly and subjective process,” said Diane Geisler, vice president, marketing, Datacolor. “SpectraVision is poised to revolutionize the textile industry as the first solution to enable consistent, repeatable color measurement of these so-called ‘unmeasurables.’”

Retailers and suppliers using SpectraVision save up to 50 percent of color approval process costs by decreasing strike offs, lowering color standard maintenance costs, and reducing physical sample shipments. Furthermore, the system can eliminate weeks in the development and production process, which is especially important for retail brands who must react quickly to trends to remain competitive in this fast-paced industry.

Posted May 8, 2018

Source: Datacolor