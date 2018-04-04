VF Corporation Completes Acquisition of Icebreaker ®

GREENSBORO, N.C. — April 4, 2018 — VF Corporation, a global leader in branded lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories, today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of Icebreaker Holdings, Ltd., a privately held company based in Auckland, New Zealand. As a result of the transaction, Icebreaker Holdings has become a wholly owned subsidiary of VF Corporation. Terms of the agreement were not announced.

The acquisition of Icebreaker ® is an ideal complement to VF’s Smartwool ® brand, which also features Merino wool in its clothing and accessories. Together, the Smartwool ® and Icebreaker ® brands will position VF as a global leader in the Merino wool and natural fiber categories.

The Icebreaker® brand is expected to be immediately accretive to VF’s earnings per share

