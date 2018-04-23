LIM College Now Offers Online Bachelor’s Degree Program In Fashion Merchandising

NEW YORK CITY — April 23, 2018 — LIM College, which is located in New York City and focused exclusively on the study of business and fashion, is offering its first-ever online bachelor’s degree program, a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Fashion Merchandising.

With a curriculum that’s nearly identical to LIM’s existing on-campus BBA in Fashion Merchandising, the online program will prepare students to conduct business across the entire breadth of the fashion industry. Bringing LIM’s signature New York City-centric point of view to the distance learner, students will be taught by fashion and business experts while receiving comprehensive academic and career development support.

Online students will also have the option to experience the New York City fashion world firsthand via a week-long immersion program that includes visits to fashion companies and industry events, as well as networking and career development activities with LIM College faculty, staff, and alumni.

Since “learning by doing” is a key component of the LIM College educational experience, students will be required to complete three internships for credit while earning their degree online. LIM College staff will help students identify and secure those internships, and students will enjoy access to a special online directory that identifies fashion and fashion-related companies throughout the U.S.

Program courses include: Fashion Forecasting, Fashion History & Global Attire, Fashion Show Production, Global Retailing, Omnichannel Retailing, Product Development & Merchandising, Street Style, Retail Management, and Fashion Branding & Promotion.

New students will be able to enroll in the online BBA program at six points during the year. Full-time students may be able to complete the program in less than 3 years, and part-time students can earn their degree at a pace that suits their individual needs.

Said LIM College President Elizabeth S. Marcuse: “Since 1939, LIM College has led the way in fashion business education. As the higher education landscape continues to evolve, our methods of delivering an LIM College education may expand, but our goal remains the same – to provide our students with the practical and theoretical knowledge necessary for a successful career in the business of fashion.”

