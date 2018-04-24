Intellocut Implementation In Sumbiri, Indonesia

SUMBIRI, Indonesia — April 23, 2018 — ThreadSol is delighted to share that Sumbiri, Indonesia has implemented ThreadSol’s flagship product intelloCut in their factory Pt. Sumber Bintang Rejeki with an aim of holistic tracking of fabric and a boost to topline.

Headquartered in Singapore, ThreadSol creates innovative technology for the apparel industry powered by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Mobility. intelloCut is the world’s first AI based fabric planning solution, which helps manufacturers boost their topline by helping them cut more garments with the same amount of fabric.

Sumber Bintang Rejeki is one of the most reputed lingerie manufacturers of Indonesia. Established in 2001 with the most modern, best warp knit and circular knit machineries, also supported by a full range of dyeing, finishing and printing facilities.

ThreadSol’s intelloCut has facilitated comprehensive style-based and order-based fabric tracking without any manual efforts. The intelloGreen Tab App made it possible for Sumbiri to record the fabric used on the cutting floor. intelloCut also replaced their manual reporting systems with automated reporting systems. Their teams are now spared of the manual efforts in calculating daily cutting, checking lay slips etc.

“IntelloCut is our additional step towards automation on the cutting floor. After the implementation of IntelloCut, our factory now has a complete track of fabric, and the exact on floor wastage” shared Marinee Yuprapan, owner, PT. Sumbiri, Indonesia, on her intelloCut implementation experience. She also added, “It is easier to analyze the gap between buying and achieved consumption.”

ThreadSol felt likewise about this affiliation. Threadsol’s Sales Director, Indonesia, Ankit Awasthi Director said, “It was a pleasure to work with such a great team lead by Marinee Yuprapan. Their ability and dedication to learn the software were one of the key contributors to a successful implementation.”

ThreadSol’s products, IntelloCut and IntelloBuy, together offer complete Enterprise Material Management that assists manufacturers in saving their fabric costs while boosting their top line and bottom-line by up to 10%.

Source: ThreadSol