EXENTA To Unveil Capacity Planning, AMAZON ALEXA® Integration At Texprocess Americas

NEW YORK, NY — April 25, 2018 — EXENTA, Inc. (http://www.exentago.com), the innovator in next-generation information technology solutions for the sewn products industries, will feature the latest advancements in Shop Floor Control (SFC), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), and ERP at the upcoming Texprocess Americas trade show. In Booth #809, it will unveil a powerful new Production Capacity Planning module and first of its kind AMAZON® ALEXA integration for its EXENTA™ SHOPFLOOR real-time SFC solution. The company will also showcase its mobile-first PLM REVO™ solution and recently enhanced EXENTA™ ENTERPRISE solutions in Booth # 941 at the May 22-24 event in Atlanta.

According to Exenta President and CEO Roberto Mangual, “For this important industry event, we are expressing our ‘Without Limits’ philosophy by showcasing major new developments that improve operations from design to sampling and production to delivery. We look forward to another great show and invite all attendees to visit both of our booths to learn about these exciting new productive and fun-to-use business solutions.”

In TPA Booth #809, Exenta Shopfloor will release a Production Capacity Planning add-on that will integrate ERP with powerful real-time shop floor analytics to intelligently allocate production work orders across available production options. The new solution will consider order delivery dates, available raw materials, production capacities, and workforce skill levels to optimize productivity and ensure on-time deliveries. Currently in beta release, the system also updates stakeholders with actual material usage, work-in-process status, and shipment dates in real-time.

Exenta Shopfloor will unveil a newly developed Amazon Alexa Skill that integrates the popular voice assistant to enable shop floor control users to receive status information on production operations, such as the number of people clocked-in, current efficiency, and other production details. They can also instruct Alexa to approve specific tasks such as off-standard status requests.

Exenta Shopfloor is also co-locating with Methods Workshop (http://www.methodsworkshop.com) at the show to demonstrate the power of integrating the industry-leading Engineered TruCost™ (ETC) methods engineering and incentive piece rate development software with its SFC solution.

In Booth #941, Exenta will highlight PLM REVO™, a cloud-based Product Lifecycle Management solution that runs on any browser-capable device to redefine the PLM user experience. The new system is designed to enhance design creativity and productivity, automate tasks and processes, and provide easy to understand analytics that drive more-timely and better-informed business decisions across the product design, development and production processes. ERP highlights will include a new integrated Financials module and expanded omnichannel fulfillment capabilities.

Posted April 25, 2018

Source: EXENTA (formerly Simparel)