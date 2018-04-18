Amaterrace Named Exclusive Sales Agent For eVent fabrics In Japan

LEE’S SUMMIT, Missouri, USA — April 18, 2018 — eVent® fabrics is pleased to announce that Amaterrace has been named the official sales agent for eVent fabrics in the Japanese market. The Osaka, Japan-based textile manufacturer will be responsible for managing existing partnerships with eVent customers in Japan as well as creating relationships with potential new customers.

“Amaterrace has been a strong and loyal partner for eVent fabrics,” said Chad Kelly, Director of Sales and Product Line for eVent fabrics. “Throughout our partnership, Amaterrace has created successful eVent laminates that meet the highest level of comfort and performance. Amaterrace’s understanding of eVent technologies and apparel markets makes them well-positioned to grow and support the eVent brand in Japan.”

Partners since 2011, Amaterrace and eVent fabrics first collaborated to create new membrane laminates for outdoor industry manufacturers. Since partnering, the companies have worked with a host of brands in the outdoor and active lifestyle markets to develop premium, high performance waterproof laminates.

“This new agreement with eVent fabrics gives us added strength to grow the eVent brand in the Japanese market,” said Mr. Ichiro Honda, CEO of Amaterrace. “We will focus on promoting eVent technologies through partnerships that reach the professional uniform market as well as the outdoor, lifestyle and fashion apparel segments. We are excited about the future of eVent fabrics in Japan.”

Posted April 18, 2017

Source: eVent fabrics