Silver Jeans Co. Finally Reveals The Secret Behind Their Majorly Successful Plus Size Collection

LOS ANGELES — March 7, 2018 — Silver Jeans Co.™, the Canadian-based brand known for producing quality denim, is finally disclosing the reason behind the popularity of their plus-size collection with a new campaign featuring Vice President of Design, Janice Marks. The brand revealed that Marks, who is plus size herself, has been designing the extended sizes for Silver Jeans Co.™ for over a decade.

“For the last ten years, Janice has been behind the scenes putting her heart into making our plus collection the best,” says Silver Jeans Co.™ CEO Michael Silver. “Now, she’s finally stepping into the spotlight to celebrate her body and show our customers how much she understands and relates to the plus community.”

Silver Jeans Co.™ is known for their expertise in fit, and their plus sizes are no exception. With a collection that’s been around far longer than most brands and a designer with first-hand experience, it’s clear why they’re a leader in this category.

“It’s not just about making a jean bigger, there’s a lot more that goes into it,” says Marks, Silver Jeans Co.™ Vice President of Design. “We really take into consideration the nuances of the plus-size body—the curves, the proportions. Designing for these women is much different than regular sizes.”

The Silver Jeans Co.™ plus-size collection is designed with unique patterns catering to the plus body type. Rather than grading up from regular sizes, the designers develop the ideal plus base size and model each after that, a technique that’s uncommon and truly sets Silver Jeans Co.™ apart.

Customers can catch the campaign, which features a behind-the-scenes look at Marks and the makings of the collection, online now at silverjeans.com.

Posted March 7, 2018

Source: Silver Jeans Co.