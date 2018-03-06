Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Partners With ELOQUII On Exclusive Capsule Collection

NEW YORK CITY — March 6, 2018 — Today, ELOQUII, a trend-driven retailer for women’s sizes 12-28, announced an exclusive capsule collection with lifestyle brand, Draper James. The Draper James for ELOQUII collection of 30 designs, including dresses and separates, captures Draper James’ signature Southern aesthetic while staying true to the design and fit ELOQUII’s customer loves.

The collection celebrates femininity with its colorful and upbeat details and presents a modern twist on timeless, ladylike style. Priced from $55 to $225, the Draper James for ELOQUII collection is sold through ELOQUII stores and on ELOQUII.com. The collection will also be available on DraperJames.com, through exclusive trunk show events in Draper James stores and RentTheRunway.com.

“Here at Draper James we care deeply about our customers’ feedback and they’ve consistently asked for expanded sizing. We were determined to set out to find the right partner to better serve her, which led us to ELOQUII, a brand whose fashion and fit we love,” says Draper James Founder and Creative Director Reese Witherspoon. “It’s been such a fun and rewarding experience to work with ELOQUII on this collaboration. We are thrilled to invite more women into the family with the Draper James for ELOQUII collection.”

Draper James for ELOQUII debuts with the Escape Route collection for Spring. Standout styles include the Embellished Parrot Dress ($226), Charleston Stripe Dress ($146) and Dolly Check Print Wrap Top ($86) with matching Skirt ($100). The partnership continues with the Hello Darlin’ Summer collection full of ladylike silhouettes showcasing Draper James’ signature magnolia print and denim separates alongside playful accents including Southern slogans and shoulder ties.

“When Reese and Draper James, a woman and brand we admire for Southern charm, hospitality and style, approached us to partner, we jumped at the opportunity,” states ELOQUII Creative Director Jodi Arnold. “We are so happy to create a timeless and playful collection with a brand that shares our core values that all women should have access to amazing fashion.”

Posted March 6, 2018

Source: ELOQUII Design Inc.