Lands’ End Business Outfitters Launches Work. Life. Style. Collection Aimed At Millennials

DODGEVILLE, Wis. — March 7, 2018 — As the population of millennials in the workforce grows, needs and trends in work wear and logo’d apparel have changed. In preparation of the Lands’ End Business Outfitters Work. Life. Style. Collection launch, the company conducted the 2017 Millennial Workwear Survey to find out preferences, priorities and shopping trends of the latest generation to enter the workforce.

The survey revealed that young professionals prefer more formal work apparel with retail-inspired trends than casual pieces and grayscale as the favored color scheme. These findings helped drive the spring product assortment for the Lands’ End Business Outfitters Work. Life. Style. Collection, including the women’s Tie Neck Crepe Blouse and men’s Shawl Collar Cardigan.

While companies often select logo’d workwear based on job function and brand aesthetic, the survey shows that quality, comfort, look and price are priority for millennials. These insights allow Lands’ End Business Outfitters to work closely with their clients to make informed decisions in the product assortment they are selecting for employees. Elevated business basics such as the women’s Half Sleeve Mock Neck Top, women’s Sophie Pieced Broadcloth Shirt and men’s Sport Fleece Jacket provide companies options for employees that are versatile, easy to care for and at a great value.

“As the number of millennials joining the workforce grew, it became apparent that the way they shop and dress was different than previous generations,” said Christine Hess, divisional merchandise manager, Lands’ End Business Outfitters. “As a uniform and logo’d workwear provider, it is important that we offer our clients styles that millennials will be proud to wear as they represent their employer. The new Work. Life. Style. Collection provides companies with work apparel that is modern, professional and easy to wear.”

As Lands’ End Business Outfitters creates future workwear collections, the 2017 Millennial Workwear Survey results will help drive product development to provide companies and their employees with logo’d workwear they want, need and will be proud to wear.

View the Lands’ End Outfitters Work. Life. Style. Collection lookbook and shop at www.business.landsend.com.

Posted March 9, 2018

Source: Lands’ End Business Outfitters