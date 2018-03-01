John Paul Mitchell Systems®, (JPMS) Partners With Apparel Brand American Made Supply Co. To Create An Exclusive Line Of Fashion Wear Available For A Limited Time Only

LOS ANGELES — March 1, 2018 — John Paul Mitchell Systems®, (JPMS) the leading manufacturer of professional salon products, has partnered with apparel brand American Made Supply Co. to create a limited-edition line of fashionwear designed with the beauty professional in mind. This line was created exclusively for John Paul Mitchell Systems salon owners, stylists, educators and business owners to represent its rich heritage and pride in brand identity.

JPMS partnered with American Made Supply Co., a leading direct to consumer e-commerce apparel brand, to create this limited edition collection, which was constructed using the finest 100% American Made Supima Cotton and French Terry. The collection consists of seven styles to choose from, ranging in price from $40 – $70 and packaged in a limited edition recyclable box for safe shipping.

Featured items include a unisex baseball pocket tee, unisex French Terry pullover hoodie, men’s and women’s French Terry jogger pants, ringer tees, and a men’s 2-button henley shirt. All products are pre-laundered, pre-shrunk and made with love in the heart of Los Angeles.

For the first time ever, a sneak peek and pre-sale of all JPMS gear is being offered. The sale will take place for 1 month only – March 1, 2018 – March 31, 2018 – and is available only on JPMS2018.com., so be sure to log on to JPMS2018.com to be the first to own these limited-edition pieces from the inaugural collection designed by American Made Supply Co., exclusively for John Paul Mitchell Systems.

Source: American Made Supply Co.