Haggar’s Tony Anzovino Named President Of Americas Apparel Producers’ Network

DALLAS — March 8, 2018 — Leading men’s clothing brand executive to serve in leadership role for 2018 Americas Apparel Producers’ Network (AAPN) has appointed Tony Anzovino, Chief Sourcing and Merchandising Officer at Dallas-based Haggar Clothing Co., as its 2018-2019 president.

AAPN is the international trade network that connects the entire textile and apparel supply chain of the Western Hemisphere, with more than 200 members that include some of the most prominent brands, companies and manufacturers in the industry.

Anzovino has led product development, sourcing and licensing teams at Haggar since 2012 and is an apparel industry veteran with nearly 20 years’ experience in manufacturing, sourcing and technical development. He has served on the AAPN Executive Board since 2015 and was vice president before being appointed president in 2018.

“AAPN is the most important and active organization representing the interests of the apparel supply chain in the U.S. and throughout the entire Americas, and I look forward to continuing and strengthening its mission to support and inform members,” said Anzovino. “I appreciate the vote of confidence from the organization, and the support of Haggar, which is a longtime member.”

“Tony’s appointment as AAPN president is a significant accomplishment and a well-deserved recognition of his deep understanding of our industry and his leadership position within it,” said Haggar Chief Executive Officer Michael Stitt. “We know that AAPN will benefit from his skills and knowledge just as Haggar has and continues to benefit, and we congratulate him on this honor.”

During Anzovino’s tenure at Haggar, the brand has been recognized with multiple honors, including receiving a Repreve Champions of Sustainability award and being named the nation’s No. 1-selling dress pant brand style and No. 1-selling casual pant style by NPD Group Inc.’s Retail Tracking Service.*

*Rankings based on the NPD Group’s Retail Tracking Service/POS Sales Data, Unit Rank, Continental U.S. Department Store/National Chain Channel, Quarterly Data: Q1, Q2 and Q3 data from 2017; Q1, Q2, Q3 and Q4 data from 2016; and Q4 data from 2015.

Posted March 8, 2018

Source: Americas Apparel Producers’ Network (AAPN)