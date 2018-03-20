EXENTA PLM REVO Revolutionizes Fashion PLM User Experience/Mobility

NEW YORK CITY — March 20, 2018 — EXENTA the innovator in next-generation information technology solutions for the fashion and consumer goods industries, announces the all-new EXENTA™ PLM REVO™ Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution. Benefitting from an intelligent mobile-first design strategy, the advanced software provides a rich, image-driven environment that promises to revolutionize the PLM user experience for desktop and mobile users alike. The cloud-native application can be deployed either as a standalone PLM solution or fully integrated with the Exenta ENTERPRISE suite of business solutions.

“We are excited to bring this revolutionary new PLM approach to our industry,” explained Exenta president and CEO Roberto Mangual. “The traditionally complex user experience and limited mobility of PLM have held companies back for too long. With this breakthrough, we are freeing all design, development, sourcing teams, and business partners to work more visually and do more with mobile devices. This will extend the use of PLM to all stakeholders and simplify global deployment.”

Representing a revolution in PLM, the cloud/web-based PLM REVO streamlines system setup and use by reducing data entry and maintenance, automating work tasks and processes, and simplifying system security through role and team policies. It also offers built-in commenting tools like those found in social media apps to foster improved communications and collaboration. A top-down approach to managing tasks, calendars, and workflow help teams and vendors meet market-ready dates.

PLM REVO also works with the Exenta Design Plug-in for Adobe® Illustrator® that enhances design creativity and productivity by empowering designers to launch new concepts and access or add materials, colors, designs and other PLM content all right from within the popular design software.

According to Mangual, “By making PLM more accessible and practical for designers, mobile users, supply chain partners, and executives, companies can look forward to faster time to market, improved style adoption rates, and greater on-time delivery performance through PLM REVO.”

Attendees to the May 22-24 Texprocess Americas trade show in Atlanta can be among the first to get a hands-on demonstration of the new PLM REVO solution in Exenta Booth #941.

Posted March 20, 2018

Source: EXENTA