As The Meeting Point For The Sector, KARL MAYER Invites You To Visit Its Stand At The ITM Exhibition

OBERTSHAUSEN — March 29, 2018 — KARL MAYER has prepared well for its trip to the ITM exhibition in Istanbul and expectations are running high. For the duration of this International Textile Machinery exhibition, which runs from 14 to 17 April 2018, this well-known manufacturer can be found in hall 7, stand 709 in the Tüyap Fair Convention and Congress Center in Istanbul.

The focus of the stand is innovative machine systems and technical solutions, which are opening up new opportunities on the Turkish market. “We are showing an HKS 3-M producing a newly developed voile-like net curtain pattern. As far as warp-knitted net curtains and embroidery grounds are concerned, we are expecting some interesting conversations with companies new to this sector concerning new expansion plans and projects,” says Bastian Fritsch, a Senior Sales Manager at KARL MAYER.

He is also expecting many enquiries concerning the production of home textiles in general, as well as outerwear fabrics on high-speed tricot, jacquard and multibar raschel machines. These include lightweight fabrics with a variety of different grounds and superimposed designs produced on an HKS 4-M EL, as well as stylish lace designs created on a LACE.EXPRESS. Bastian Fritsch is certain that terry fabrics as well, especially those produced on the TM 4 TS, will also be a hot topic at the ITM trade fair. “Warp-knitted terry fabrics have more firmly anchored loops and can be produced more efficiently than similar woven goods. And they can be patterned with a wide variety of different designs.” This sales expert is showing examples made from polyester as well as cotton at the fair. The presentation of warp knitting technology is complemented by some innovative products produced by double-bar raschel technology: trendy shoe fabrics, stylish spacer fabrics for rucksacks, and plush fabrics. Anyone with any questions on these products or any other applications will be able to discuss them with KARL MAYER’s experts in textile development.

As far as warp preparation is concerned, KARL MAYER is exhibiting as an expert partner in the denim sector. The company is showing a LONG CHAIN BEAMER, a BALL WARPER, and models of the PRODYE indigo dyeing machine and the DOUBLE VARIO dyeing unit for use in the production of jeans. Dieter Gager, the Sales Director of KARL MAYER’s Warp Preparation Business Unit says that the PRODYE range of products is already well established on the Turkish market, and this position is being strengthened by the company’s participation in the fair.

For anyone interested in technical textiles, this company has many ideas and suggestions relating to the production of composites, especially for the construction industry – with textile concrete being the buzzword here.

KARL MAYER has once again hit the bull’s eye with its innovative presentation and has again become the meeting point for the sector, which is exactly what the exhibition team expected. “The ITM fair is always an exceptional platform for us, enabling us to make contact with our customers, both big and small, and to support them in their day-to-day operations,” says Roland Kunze, the Managing Director of KARL MAYER’s local agent, ERKO. He bases this on some interesting conversations he has had on technical possibilities, future projects and promising initiatives. The trade fair is an important link between the past, the present and the future – which is important for guaranteeing the company’s continuing partnerships with its customers.

Oliver Mathews, the Sales Director of the Warp Knitting Business Unit, is also delighted at the large number of visitors attending the ITM. “In the last few years, Turkey has become one of our three most important markets. We are also starting from a good business position and are looking forward to a lively fair with plenty of visitors.”

Posted March 29, 2018

Source: KARL MAYER Textilmaschinenfabrik GmbH