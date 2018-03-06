VF Corp. Appoints Velia Carboni Chief Digital Officer

GREENSBORO, N.C. — March 6, 2018 — VF Corp. today announced the appointment of Velia Carboni to the new position of Chief Digital Officer. She will report to VF’s Chairman, President and CEO Steve Rendle and will serve on the company’s Senior Leadership Team.

“The global retail landscape is evolving at an accelerated pace, driven by the rise of digital technology,” Rendle said. “Velia will lead our digital strategy in a way that fuels growth and enables our brands to build and foster unrivaled connections with consumers worldwide. With more than two decades of experience in digital, emerging technology and consumer analytics, she is the ideal person to lead this important work for VF. We will couple her talents and experience with expanded investments across our digital platform to innovate, build strategic partnerships and win in a very competitive apparel and footwear marketplace.”

In this newly created position, Carboni will be responsible for the integration of world-class digital capabilities into all aspects of business across VF and its brands and functions globally, from channels, processes and data to operating models, incentives, and culture.

“It’s a unique opportunity to work with the VF team and its more than 20 global, iconic brands,” Carboni said. “We will collaborate across the enterprise to provide consumers with new, innovative online shopping experiences. Digital at VF will be a powerful business, growth and consumer-satisfaction tool.”

Carboni joins VF following a 25-plus year career at Fidelity Investments where she held a series of leadership roles with increasing responsibility. Carboni most recently served as senior vice president, Mobile and Emerging Platforms for the company’s Personal Investing/Retail Division. Previously she was Vice President, Mobile, where Carboni led all facets of mobile product development and expanded the company’s mobile program offerings. She also held positions in product management, finance and business analysis during her tenure with Fidelity. She began her career with Bull HN Information Systems, Inc.

Carboni has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northeastern University where she graduated magna cum laude and an MBA from Boston University where she graduated summa cum laude.

She will be based at VF’s world headquarters in Greensboro, N.C.

Source: VF Corp.