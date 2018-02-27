Walmart Steps Up Its Style Game With The Launch Of New Apparel Private Brands

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — February 27,2018 — Spring style has sprung at Walmart as the retailer today introduced four new apparel private brands for women, men and kids. Customers can now strut the latest seasonal fashions from Time and Tru, Terra & Sky, Wonder Nation and George, exclusively available nationwide in Walmart stores and on Walmart.com starting March 1. The latest looks elevate Walmart’s apparel category and represent the retailer’s commitment to quality and delivering stylish fashion at an incredible value.

Each brand will help customers dress to impress with hundreds of new pieces across apparel, shoes and accessories, delivering on the fresh, seasonal styles, ultimate comfort and uncompromising quality customers are looking for – all at the prices they expect from Walmart. New brands include:

Time and Tru: A new brand for women with styles that let her authentic, true self shine through, offered in an inclusive size range from XS-XXXL. Time & Tru includes timely, versatile looks that can be pulled together for women on the go and are on-trend with unexpected details and fabrics that make the classics feel modern and complimentary.

Terra & Sky: A new brand created specifically for plus women, with effortless style and a fit that flatters, available in sizes 14W-30W. Terra & Sky has well-made pieces with on-trend styles that show off curves in comfortable, ultra-soft fabrics.

Wonder Nation: Walmart’s first kid-centric brand that lets kids take on all of their adventures in style, available in sizes 4-18. Built with fun, comfort and durability in mind, Wonder Nation lets kids be kids while feeling and looking great wear after wear, wash after wash.

George: Exclusively for men, George brings style, comfort and durability, offered in an inclusive size range from S-XXXL. With enhanced details in every single piece, George keeps men looking good effortlessly, with updated classics and relevant trends.

“We listened to our customers and are proud to deliver apparel choices that meet at the intersection of everything they desire: on-trend styles, comfort and quality, all at unbeatable prices,” said Deanah Baker, senior vice president of apparel, Walmart U.S. “These new brands are a thoughtful reflection of current trends and styles, while considering our customers’ busy, on-the-go lifestyles.”

The new apparel brands deliver comfort and quality with improvements such as stretch where it matters, soft fabrics, tagless garments and adjustable waistbands. Prices range from less than $5 to $30 to fit everyone’s budget.

Walmart is partnering with celebrity stylist Elizabeth Stewart to launch the new brands this week. She will share insights on apparel trends for the season and what customers will find available at Walmart to keep them dressing to impress, answering the apparel needs for the entire family.

“From statement-making details, like ruffles, peasant styles and denim for women to trending patterns and colors for men to bright, happy colors like cobalt for kids, customers should be excited for what’s in store!” said Stewart. “Whether you want to dress to make a statement or feel good in your every day, look no further than Walmart for the latest spring trends at great prices.”

Walmart, making itself a destination for apparel, is also making improvements to its apparel departments to help customers find style inspiration and shop new looks for everyone in their family. Beginning in early March, apparel departments will include signage with stylized photography to inspire looks from each new brand. By fall 2018, the majority of stores will make upgrades to apparel displays and include more signage throughout the departments. Select stores will be remodeled to include open floor plans for visibility and shopping ease, and upgraded fitting rooms to better serve customers trying on clothes in stores.

Posted February 27,2018

Source: Walmart Inc.