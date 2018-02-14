Kayser-Roth Selects Huge As Agency Of Record For No nonsense™ Brand

ATLANTA — February 14, 2018 — Huge, a global experience agency and leader in unified brand experiences, today announced it has been selected by Kayser-Roth Corporation to serve as the agency of record for No nonsense™, a brand known for reinventing the legwear category. Huge will be responsible for the entirety of the brand’s marketing efforts spanning creative, strategy, communications and media. The partnership kicked off in January 2018, with the work being led by Huge’s Atlanta office.

“We’re at an inflection point, both in our society and in the role the No nonsense brand can play in the life of today’s modern woman, and we found the perfect partner in Huge who believes in innovation and in empowering people to drive meaningful action in our world as strongly as we do,” said Andrea Angelo, Senior Marketing Director, Kayser-Roth. “Through our joint commitment to innovation, we’re determined to be bold this year and bring our No nonsense attitude to a group of consumers who might not have traditionally thought of our brand this way before.”

From inventing the first control top pantyhose in 1976 to introducing socks to food and drug retailers in 2003, No nonsense has been innovating the apparel and hosiery industry for decades. The brand has continued to evolve without losing their commitment to being stylish, high-quality, low-cost and eco-conscious. The organization plans to expand its brand beyond its loyal following to appeal to a new, younger audience through this partnership with Huge, reaching a digital demographic whose shopping habits differ from their original consumers.

“In a world where being a woman is more empowering than ever, having a brand whose name is ‘No nonsense’ is an amazing thing,” said Carrie Philpott, Managing Director of Huge Atlanta. “We felt an instant chemistry and connection with the No nonsense team, and we’re excited to partner with the pioneers in the women’s hosiery category to amplify their brand’s strong voice.”

Source: Huge