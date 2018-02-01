Hall Of Fame Jacket Maker To Honor America’s Dads With The Haggar Hall Of Fame

DALLAS — February 1, 2018 — Haggar Clothing Co., the Official Jacket Provider of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, will create a new Hall of Fame this year to recognize and celebrate America’s greatest dads.

Starting today, football legend and Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, whose own father demonstrated the importance of family by putting aside his football dreams and turning down a scholarship to care for his family, will lead the national call for nominations to the inaugural class of the Haggar Hall of Fame Dads.

“While being in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and wearing the Gold Jacket is one of my proudest achievements, being a dad to my five kids exceeds that by a mile,” said Smith. “My dad sacrificed so much to give me this life, and he’s the reason I have the Gold Jacket – and it’s why I’m honored to join Haggar in recognizing the great dads and father figures across the nation with a Hall of Fame of their own.”

Nominations for the Haggar Hall of Fame Dads will be accepted now through May 31 at www.HaggarHOFDad.com. Visitors can upload a photo or video, along with a caption describing why their dad or father figure is a Hall of Famer, and then vote for their favorite Hall of Fame Dad stories throughout the nomination period.

Haggar will enshrine 52 winners in the Haggar Hall of Fame, representing each U.S. state, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. One grand prizewinner will win a VIP trip to his choice of the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame or 2018 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony.

“For decades, Haggar has been proud to make the iconic Hall of Fame jackets for the legends of pro football, basketball and hockey. To those who wear them, the jackets are more than just a piece of clothing. They symbolize years of hard work and dedication to mastering their craft,” said Haggar CEO Michael Stitt. “We’ve clothed millions of dads over the past 90 years, and we are honored to recognize and celebrate a few of them for everything they do to support their families and communities.”

Over the course of the contest, Haggar will thank Hall of Fame Dad nominators with more than $1 million in Haggar products, including America’s No. 1-selling dress pant style, America’s No. 1-selling casual pant style* and top-selling J.M. Haggar suits. Haggar clothing can be found in national retailers, including Kohl’s, JCPenney, Macy’s, Target and Belk.

Source: Haggar Clothing Co.