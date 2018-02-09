GUESS? Appoints Special Committee To Oversee Investigation

LOS ANGELES — February 9, 2018 — As a leader in the fashion industry, Guess?, Inc. takes seriously any allegation of sexual harassment. The Company does not condone such misconduct in any form.

The Company is committed to completing an extensive and impartial investigation into all of the facts. On February 7, 2018, the Board of Directors formed a Special Committee comprised of two independent directors to oversee an ongoing investigation into recent allegations of improper conduct by Paul Marciano. Mr. Marciano adamantly denies the allegations.

The investigation is being conducted by the law firm of O’Melveny & Myers LLP. In addition, the Board has retained the law firm of Glaser Weil, LLP to advise the Special Committee.

